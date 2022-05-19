Offering immersive full-body workouts, RYDE will boast two studio spaces on East Parade.

The business was founded by Kyle Harris, who hopes to tap into changing trends in the fitness industry.

He believes there is more demand for small and personalised workout sessions, following the rise of Zoom classes during lockdowns.

Boutique fitness studio RYDE is opening in Leeds city centre

RYDE will boast high-tech equipment in a space that promises to resemble a five-star hotel.

Guests can choose to purchase blocks of sessions, or take up a full membership.

The studio will initially offer three classes - Cycle, Barre and Flow.

Flow is a high-intensity yoga session with challenging cardio sequences, while Barre is a dance-based workout set to a bass-heavy soundtrack.

RYDE Cycle is a full-body rhythm workout that puts a spin on the classic spin class.

The class previously ran at L1 Performance in Leeds city centre, another studio from the team behind RYDE.

Kyle will also welcome guest speakers to the studio, offering advice on topics ranging from mental health to the latest health and fitness trends.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Kyle said: “In the midst of a global struggle over the past couple of years for so many, I took the opportunity to ignite my ideas and bring them to life - I am so excited for the upcoming launch of RYDE.

"A boutique studio in the heart of the city centre which is set to empower and inspire you in both mind, body and spirit.'

''Whether you’re on the bike, in the studio or popping in for a coffee you’ll become a part of the community from the get-go.

"We have future plans to expand across the UK and beyond, with Leeds as our home hub and founding studio.