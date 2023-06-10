The Royal Oak Inn is once again welcoming customers following a combined investment of £335,000 to breathe new life into the watering hole.

The investment comes from community pub company Admiral Taverns and licensees Terry and Keeley Greaves, and has seen a refurbishment process retaining the pub's characteristic historic features whilst enhancing the look with new modern furniture and fixtures.

The inn has received a complete redesign on the inside to revitalise the space including walls repainted in dark blue and a mix of wooden and tile floors. There is also a brand new bar area and new furniture throughout the pub and specially installed tall tables and benches aimed at creating a relaxed atmosphere for customers as well as two open fires intended for use in the winter.

The brand new bar is ready to serve customers a wide selection of draught beer and ciders. Picture: Gerard Binks

There is also a brand new sports area, complete with a pool table, darts boards and flatscreen tv.

Outside, the pub has been fitted with new lighting and signage as well as a spacious deck area next to the beer garden which fits between 40 and 50 customers in the warmer months. New wooden tables, benches, heaters and festoon lightning has been installed in the outdoor area as well which will enable people to enjoy the summer evenings. There are also plans in place to install television screens outside so customers can enjoy sports in the sun.

In charge of the refurbishment is husband and wife Terry and Keely Greaves, who has been at the Royal Oak for over a decade.

Terry said: “We love everything about this pub, and it means so much to us to be able to give something back to our wonderful community. The refurbishment looks fantastic – it really is more than we ever could have imagined, and we can’t wait to continue pouring our heart and soul into it for years to come.”

The new sports area featuring a pool table and darts boards. Picture: Gerard Binks

The pub is serving a wide selection of draught beers and ciders and will be introducing a constant flow of guest ales and artisan gins along with premium spirits and wines. There will also be monthly live music and tribute acts as well as weekly DJs and and the return of the popular Wednesday quiz nights.

The Royal Oak Inn also hosts its own football and pool team, offering a great opportunity for locals to meet and socialise over sports.

In the future, licensees Terry and Keeley are hoping to introduce a small food offering which will include a regular tapas night for customers to enjoy.

Andy Longley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented: “It’s been fantastic seeing the results of this refurbishment – it really has surpassed all expectations. The pub looks incredible and I couldn’t be happier for Terry and Keeley.

New lighting and signage welcomes customers to the Royal Oak. Picture: Gerard Binks