The neighbourhood favourite reopened its doors on May 17 after undergoing a six-figure revamp by award winning pub company Craft Union.

British Oak in West Ardsley also hosted a launch party with live acts, DJs and a range of hosts over the recent late May bank holiday weekend.

Owners Jack and Heidi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beloved watering hole has undergone a major re-vamp with a full upgrade to its interior, covering everything from flooring to seating to the bar itself. The new look is a complete refresh and is now once again welcoming guests who want to enjoy a drink.

The pub also promise a packed calendar full of entertainment as it is set to host a range of activities for new and old customers alike. Some of the activities planned at the pub is quiz night on Wednesdays, in-house DJs on Fridays and everything from live sports to karaoke on Saturday.

The media wall features a large four-in-one screen for the ultimate sports watching experience.

Jack Cooney, new operator at the British Oak, said: “We love the local area as residents ourselves, and feel we are already known in the local community. We have made great friends and connections in the village and can’t wait for them to see the new-look pub!"

The refurbished establishment also boasts a large media wall, providing sports fans with the ultimate experience as it includes four screens in one, making watching sports an "enhanced experience".

The pub has received a six-figure re-vamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack added: “I have experienced working in pubs and nightclubs all within Morley/Tingley and have a track record of turning pubs around with fresh new ideas. My partner Heidi and I are so excited to share the renovated British Oak with you, and look forward to seeing new and old faces experience the fantastic new pub.”