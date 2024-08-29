Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A longstanding Leeds business and 30 jobs have been saved following its sale.

Direct mail, fulfilment and print specialists RNB Group has been in a deal led by Bob Maxwell and Louise Longley of Begbies Traynor Group.

The business, which is based in Silver Royd Business Park, has been trading for almost 20 years.

Bob Maxwell of Begbies Traynor, which has just helped save RNB Group. Photo: Begbies Traynor | Begbies Traynor

It handles entire marketing campaigns including providing creative design, digital and inkjet printing and data services.

Facing mounting cash flow issues, directors of RNB Group turned to Begbies Traynor to market the business.

And while there was substantial interest from potential buyers, a sale was completed to print and delivery services company PDMF just two weeks later.

Jobs of all 30 employees have transferred to the new owner which will continue to operate the business from its existing site in Leeds.

LCF Law provided legal advice to the administrators, and Freeths represented the acquirers.

Joint administrator Bob Maxwell of Begbies Traynor said: “RNB Group is a long-established and well-known Leeds business which simply ran into some short-term cash flow problems.

“Fortunately, we were able to act swiftly to market the business and conclude a sale for it as a going concern. It’s great news for the staff, suppliers and customers that the business will continue in the hands of new owners.”