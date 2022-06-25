Delivery service Getir releases statement amid reports service stopped in Armley

The delivery service - which operates across the country - claims to be able to get residents groceries 'in minutes' using their app.

However, many Armley residents took to social media after the service was halted in the area.

One said: "Been using this for a few months now, gutted."

The YEP approached Getir for comment.

A Getir spokeswoman said: “As part of our ongoing review, we have had to reprioritise key areas that have the most demand for our ultra-fast delivery service.