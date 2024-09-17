Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds store that has served the Meanwood community for 40 years is to close in the coming weeks.

The Community Shop, which is based within the pavilion on Green Road, has confirmed that it will close to the dismay of residents.

The Community Shop is made up of two units on the site - one for books and another for clothing and other items - and both are to shut their doors permanently.

The Community Shop on Green Road in Meanwood is set to close due to a number of factors including the lack of footfall that has been enhanced by the ongoing roadworks. | James Hardisty

Meanwood residents have expressed their sadness at the news and hypothesised that the decision is due to low footfall caused by the ongoing roadworks in the North Leeds suburb.

The work started in March and disruption to traffic and confusion for those trying to navigate the area has caused “chaos”, residents have said.

But a spokesperson for The Leeds Community Trust, which operates the store, said that there was a number of reasons why they had been forced to close.

They said: “It’s a cacophony of factors. It’s not just the council and the roadworks - they are just a part of it. The increase of the cost of living and the bills going up have also contributed.

“Footfall’s gone down because people don’t have the money. Also, people are selling their clothes online now.”

The roadworks in Meanwood are set to be completed by the end of September | James Hardisty

They added that the decision to close was “extraordinarily sad” and was “not one the trustees have come to lightly.”

They added that there is not yet a set date for when the store will close.

Leeds Community Trust is a charity that works with local care agencies to support families in crisis in the city.

One regular customer said that the news was “absolutely awful” and believed that the ongoing roadworks had driven people out of the area.

Commenting on the ongoing roadworks, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The work at Meanwood District Centre is now nearing completion, ahead of programme. Lining and resurfacing work will be taking place overnight over the next two weeks with the scheme expected to be fully completed by the end of month, subject to any weather issues or unforeseen circumstances.

“We would like to thank everyone living and working in the area for their patience during this time and will continue to make every effort to minimise disruption to both adjacent businesses and the network during this final stage.”