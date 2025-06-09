Regeneration Earth puts sustainability centre stage during two-day exhibition and conference

ReGeneration Earth, the flagship exhibition and conference taking place on 18 and 19 June during Yorkshire Sustainability Festival (9–20 June) at Leeds Dock will put sustainability centre stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring four stages: Earth, Innovation, Energy and Skills, along with a Co-creation Zone, there is a packed agenda for both days with more than 80 speakers and panellists focusing on topics that will ignite conversation and discussion around environmental, social and economic regeneration.

Bringing all regions under one roof, with policy makers and industry representatives from a range of sectors, panels on the first day will include Rewiring Construction: Skills for Net-Zero Buildings; National Wealth Fund: Unlocking Investment for Sustainable Growth and Clean Energy; Power Progress: Green Tech Innovations and the Roles in the UK’s Net-Zero Ambitions; and Who is Pioneering the Most Innovative Green Energy Solutions in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the second day, sessions will include Catalysts for Change: Leveraging Social Norms to Drive Sustainable Behaviours; Strategic Deployment of Wind, Wave and Tidal Energy: Swapping Policy for a Resilient and Low-Carbon Future; What Are the Biggest Regional Growth Opportunities in the UK Green Economy; and AI and Big Data: Transforming Sustainability in Manufacturing.

Delegates at previous events delivered by The Sustainability Community

In addition to the two keynote speakers, John Gummer, Rt Hon The Lord Deben and Mike Berners-Lee, whom will open and close the event, further guest speakers and panellists will include Rob Saunders, Director Net-Zero Systems Integration for Innovate UK; Pam Warhurst, Co-Founder of Incredible Edible UK; Hannha Montgomery, Campaigns Manager for The Vegan Society; Asselia Katenbayeva, Sustainable Research Lead for The Alliance for Sustainable Building Products; Emma Fletcher, Low Carbon Housing Director for Octopus Energy; Simon Middleton, Head of Direct Sales at ENGIE UK; Claire Shrewsbury, Director Insights and Innovation at WRAP; Dan Graf, CEO of Earthchain; and Ben Tongue, Greener Digital Lead at NHS England.

Founder and CEO of The Sustainability Community, Kate Hutchinson, comments: “We are really looking forward to the Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and flagship ReGeneration Earth conference and exhibition.

“To say that we have a packed two-day schedule is an understatement! Bringing all regions together under one roof, we want to tackle the tough topics and develop strategies that will allow us all to transition to more sustainable ways of living and working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that to approach Net-Zero in isolation simply isn’t going to work and so creating the platform and community that will drive this change is our priority. ReGeneration Earth is not an event, it’s a movement, and we look forward to welcoming our guest speakers, panellists and delegates as we move towards a greener and cleaner future.”

The Yorkshire Sustainability Festival will take place from 9th – 20th June 2025 and will feature over 50 fringe events across the region. Taking place at New Dock Hall in Leeds, the flagship ReGeneration Earth Conference brings together policy makers, industry leaders and sector specialists to explore the key themes of environmental, social and economic regeneration.

Sponsored by Engie, S2S Group, Suez, CXS and earthchain, those interested can register and books tickets for ReGeneration Earth at https://account.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/register/?returnURL=https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/events/event/regeneration-earth-uk/.

For further details about The Sustainability Community, please visit: www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com, and for details about Yorkshire Sustainability Festival and ReGeneration Earth, please visit: https://www.thesustainabilitycommunity.com/events/event/regeneration-earth-uk/.