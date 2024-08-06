Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stylish new salon has opened in the heart of a popular Leeds neighbourhood - and the team behind it are determined to make clients feel as relaxed as possible.

Paul Metcalfe, who launched his flagship new venue ReFrame Hair Studio last month, has worked in the industry for an impressive 30 years.

The 46-year-old described has lived in Chapel Allerton for the last decade and explained why the suburb made the ideal location for the new salon.

Paul Metcalfe with Isabelle Tinker and Jessica Collier at ReFrame Hair Studio, Chapel Allerton. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It felt perfectly natural for us to open here," he explained. "My daughter goes to school here and I’m quite community oriented.

"Chapel Allerton has a really strong community vibe with all of the different businesses. There are a lot of new, young independents, which is really good for the area.”

The new salon is based on Harrogate Road. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The new salon, on Harrogate Road, features attractive artwork and stylish fixtures and fittings.

Paul, who is part of a team of four, said he wanted visitors to feel immediately comfortable in the space.

"When I started in hairdressing 30 years ago, it was a real team affair. Every member of staff was involved in all aspects of the salon, but a lot of salons now don’t have that vibe.

It features stylish artworks by a local artist. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We want to bring that back and make sure that clients feel as comfortable as possible - and I want my staff to feel valued too."

ReFrame offers personalised consultations to discuss the best styles to suit clients, with honest advice tailored to face shape, hair type, and personal preference, as well as aftercare tips for managing hair day-to-day.

The team at the salon includes Jessica, a colour expert and passionate hairdresser. She excels in innovative colouring techniques, bringing a vibrant and dynamic touch to cut and colours.

Paul, originally from Hull, started his hairdressing at career at 16. He specialises in modern styling and creative cutting techniques, delivering technical and precision cuts for both men and women.

The team hope to make clients feel as relaxed as possible. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

His focus is on creating manageable styles that fit seamlessly into your daily routine.

While he leans towards mid-length and shorter styles - collar length and above - Paul welcomes clients with longer lengths and those needing maintenance cuts.

His signature cuts include pixies, crops, bobs and lobs for all genders, along with tight fades and beard grooming.

He said: “I’ve been a hairdresser for 30 years. It’s taken me a long time to get here and there have been a lot of hurdles - but we're really excited to be open.”

ReFrame Hair Studio can be found on Instagram.