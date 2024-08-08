With a focus on making clients feel at ease, ReFrame boasts eye-catching artwork and modern fixtures.
Paul, alongside his talented team, wanted to recreate the inclusive, team-focused vibe of salons he has worked in throughout his career.
“We want to bring that back and make sure that clients feel as comfortable as possible - and I want my staff to feel valued too,” he said.
We were given an exclusive look around at ReFrame Hair Studio. Here are 17 of the best pictures -
Paul Metcalfe, a hairdresser of 30 years, opened the new salon in Chapel Allerton last month. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
Based on Harrogate Road, the team behind the studio said they are determined to make clients feel as relaxed as possible. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
Owner Paul, pictured here with daughter Georgia, described Chapel Allerton as the ideal location for the new salon. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
It stands among the many independent businesses that populate the exciting Leeds suburb. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
ReFrame offers personalised consultations to discuss the best styles to suit clients, with honest advice tailored to face shape, hair type, and personal preference. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
Paul said: "Chapel Allerton has a really strong community vibe with all of the different businesses. There are a lot of new, young independents, which is really good for the area.” | Jonathan Gawthorpe
