Chic new salon ReFrame Hair Studio, which has just opened in Chapel Allerton, promises to pamper clients to perfection.

Paul Metcalfe, a hairdresser with 30 years of experience, launched the stylist spot on Harrogate Road having lived in the popular suburb for the last decade.

With a focus on making clients feel at ease, ReFrame boasts eye-catching artwork and modern fixtures.

Paul, alongside his talented team, wanted to recreate the inclusive, team-focused vibe of salons he has worked in throughout his career.

“We want to bring that back and make sure that clients feel as comfortable as possible - and I want my staff to feel valued too,” he said.

The new salon can be found on Instagram.

We were given an exclusive look around at ReFrame Hair Studio. Here are 17 of the best pictures -

Paul Metcalfe, a hairdresser of 30 years, opened the new salon in Chapel Allerton last month.

1. ReFrame Hair Studio

Paul Metcalfe, a hairdresser of 30 years, opened the new salon in Chapel Allerton last month. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Based on Harrogate Road, the team behind the studio said they are determined to make clients feel as relaxed as possible.

2. ReFrame Hair Studio

Based on Harrogate Road, the team behind the studio said they are determined to make clients feel as relaxed as possible. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Owner Paul, pictured here with daughter Georgia, described Chapel Allerton as the ideal location for the new salon.

3. ReFrame Hair Studio

Owner Paul, pictured here with daughter Georgia, described Chapel Allerton as the ideal location for the new salon. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

It stands among the many independent businesses that populate the exciting Leeds suburb.

4. ReFrame Hair Studio

It stands among the many independent businesses that populate the exciting Leeds suburb. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

ReFrame offers personalised consultations to discuss the best styles to suit clients, with honest advice tailored to face shape, hair type, and personal preference.

5. ReFrame Hair Studio

ReFrame offers personalised consultations to discuss the best styles to suit clients, with honest advice tailored to face shape, hair type, and personal preference. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Paul said: "Chapel Allerton has a really strong community vibe with all of the different businesses. There are a lot of new, young independents, which is really good for the area.”

6. ReFrame Hair Studio

Paul said: "Chapel Allerton has a really strong community vibe with all of the different businesses. There are a lot of new, young independents, which is really good for the area.” | Jonathan Gawthorpe

