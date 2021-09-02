Recruitment firm secures £9m funding package to support recovery and growth
Nationwide recruitment firm Caval has secured a £9m funding package to support its ambitious growth plans and post-pandemic recovery.
Provided by NatWest, the funding will facilitate the Leeds-headquartered company’s day-to-day capital spending, which includes paying the wages of up to 1,000 contractors.
The funds will also help to provide temporary and permanent placements to the recovering construction industry, as well as revamping its internal systems.
Jane Wardell, associate finance director at Caval, said: “It’s no secret that the last 18 months have been extremely challenging for businesses and contractors alike, but the UK’s self-employed workforce will be instrumental in rebuilding the country’s economy.