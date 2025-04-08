Q5 donates £1 million in consulting help to organisations around the world and looks to increase commitment in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading organisational health consultancy, Q5, who has a main office in Leeds, announced this week that it was able to provide consulting support to 24 charities and not-for-profits over the last financial year (FY23/24), to the value of £1million. It aims to exceed this commitment in FY25/26.

The Q5 Foundation, launched in 2010 has served as a vehicle to extend the company’s contribution beyond its core consulting business, through community outreach and social impact initiatives. The Foundation enables colleagues globally to donate their time, experience and expertise to support charities, not-for-profit organisations, social enterprises and young people, tackling challenges in education, health, economic empowerment and workplace inclusion.

The Foundation is comprised of four pillars:

Pop Up Consulting which delivers pro bono consultancy (and has won an award from the Lord Mayor of London for Social Impact)

which delivers pro bono consultancy (and has won an award from the Lord Mayor of London for Social Impact) Community Partnerships which support local charities and causes

which support local charities and causes Young People which provides mentoring and skill development

which provides mentoring and skill development Research Collaborations which address systemic challenges and affect lasting change.

Organisation

The first pillar, Pop-Up Consulting was born out of the negative impacts of Covid-19 on SME’s and charities and has gone on to support over 170 organisations, such as Bridewell Gardens, Scannappeal, Adult Literacy Tutors Association and Healing the Children, providing expertise to those who may not have access to such resources otherwise.

A spokesperson from Healing the Children said “The team at Q5 worked seamlessly to help our diverse group of participants (board members, staff, volunteers) collaboratively refresh the narrative, vision and priorities of our organisation. Having identified key strategies and tasks to enhance our marketing, fundraising and donor relations, we are positioned to reach new audiences and build long-term partnerships.

The team at Q5 really understood our organisation and our needs, guiding us to create an action plan that is a good fit for our capabilities and resources. Working with the team at Q5 was an exceptional experience and will be transformative for our organisation.”

The Foundation’s achievements in the past 12 months have been powered by a commitment and passion of consultants globally and Millie Wright, Consultant at Q5 added “Getting involved in the activities led by the Q5 Foundation has been so rewarding— it’s a chance to make a positive impact, spread kindness and bring colleagues together for a greater purpose. It’s inspiring to see what we can achieve when we unite as a team to help others.”

Looking forward, the consultancy is committed to build on the past year’s momentum, expanding the Pop-Up Consulting programme and forging new partnerships to drive meaningful change in the communities they serve.

“Reaching the milestone of £1 million in consulting time is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team,” said Daniel Levy, Head of the Q5 Foundation. “It’s a privilege to work alongside such inspiring organisations and help them in whichever way we can.”

“It’s not unusual for professional services firms like ours to provide pro bono support to charities. However, I’m proud of the sheer number of colleagues that support our Foundation’s activities, especially through contributing to Pop Up Consulting,” said Olly Purnell, Founder and Managing Partner. “What began as a way to keep our colleagues busy doing purposeful work during Lockdown five years ago ... has become something of an institution.Hundreds of employees have taken part over the years ... and many thousands of people have benefitted from it.”

The Q5 Foundation invite those who want to be involved whether through collaboration, partnership or spreading the word, to reach out and speak to the dedicated team.

To read more about the impacts of the Q5 Foundation, read their latest Impact Report.