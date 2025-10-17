Pudsey coffee shop urges customers to 'make it past the chaos'

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:32 BST
A coffee shop in a west Leeds town is urging customers to pop in and make it “past the chaos” and support local.

Bean & Gone on Lidgett Hill in Pudsey has built up a loyal following since launching during the Covid lockdown.

The business has suffered challenges in recent months.

Bean & Gone on Lidgett Hill.placeholder image
Bean & Gone on Lidgett Hill. | Simon Hulme

Construction works above the premises has led to non-stop banging and drilling before a huge water leak forced the shop to close for a day. Now the pavement outside the shop is being torn up, making access really difficult for customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a message posted on facebook Bean & Gone said: “Our community is everything to us and right now we need your support more than ever. If you can make it past the chaos, swing by for a coffee, a pastry or just to say hello, it helps our little shop more than you know.

“Thanks for sticking with us through this never-ending construction saga, your patience and support means the world!”

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Related topics:Pudsey
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice