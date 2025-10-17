Pudsey coffee shop urges customers to 'make it past the chaos'
Bean & Gone on Lidgett Hill in Pudsey has built up a loyal following since launching during the Covid lockdown.
The business has suffered challenges in recent months.
Construction works above the premises has led to non-stop banging and drilling before a huge water leak forced the shop to close for a day. Now the pavement outside the shop is being torn up, making access really difficult for customers.
In a message posted on facebook Bean & Gone said: “Our community is everything to us and right now we need your support more than ever. If you can make it past the chaos, swing by for a coffee, a pastry or just to say hello, it helps our little shop more than you know.
“Thanks for sticking with us through this never-ending construction saga, your patience and support means the world!”