PR agency Social relocates growing Leeds office to Wellington Place

Expansion of the team and broadening service offer has led to the relocation of Social’s Leeds-based office.

Communications agency, Social has relocated its Leeds office to the heart of Leeds’s vibrant new commercial district, Wellington Place.

The move comes in response to growing demand for Social’s integrated PR and communications services – especially in the built environment, place, and infrastructure sectors.

From its Leeds office, Social works with other purpose-driven organisations, including national housebuilders, developers, universities and public sector bodies, counting Caddick, Extra MSA, Lovell, Ahead Partnership, RLB and Eurowind as clients. Having led Social’s support for the Convention of the North for over five years, the team is also working with local and combined authorities across the North and Midlands.

Social's Leeds team in their new office. Standing (l-r) – Pete Wrathmell and Yasmine Moro-Virion Sitting (l-r) - Racheal Johnson, Anna Harmon, Beth Chaplow, Sami Garratt

The move comes as the team is currently supporting several clients with their UKREiiF pavilion programmes and presence, including Caddick and Moda, RLB, and Lovell.

Racheal Johnson, Director of Leeds at Social, said: “It’s been an incredibly positive couple of years for Social’s Leeds team, with new appointments and amazing new clients coming on board, alongside the growth of several of our existing partnerships.

“We have also responded to a greater variety of requests from clients with a continued diversification of services, with particular demand for public consultation, stakeholder engagement and event management expertise – exemplified by the comprehensive support we’re providing for clients at UKREiiF.

“Leeds as a city is booming, so it’s only right that we lead the next stage of our agency’s growth from the vibrant business community at Wellington Place. We look forward to meeting and working with our new neighbours.”

The Leeds office move has been buoyed by appointments and promotions over the past 12 months. Beth Chaplow, who joined Social in 2023 and was recently named among the Top 30 Under 30 professionals in Leeds and West Yorkshire, has been promoted to Account Director, leading significant property and professional services client accounts. Meanwhile, Yasmine Moro-Virion has been promoted to Account Manager, with a strong focus on event management and integrated PR campaigns.

Boosting the team’s public consultation and stakeholder engagement expertise, Sami Garratt joined Social having spent substantial time in a political role in the Scottish Parliament, and Account Executive Anna Harman came on board following a successful placement as part of the Channel 4 Content Creatives programme – which stems from the broadcaster’s landmark investment in its Leeds national HQ.

Managing Director of Social, Pete Wrathmell, said: “We’ve been a proud member of the Leeds business and creative community for close to 10 years now, and this office move marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Social’s growth – right at the heart of the action in Wellington Place.

“With space to continue growing organically, we’re excited to welcome clients and colleagues from across the UK to our new office in Leeds.”

Reflecting an upturn in commercial development and housebuilding, Social is currently in the process of recruiting for an experienced and well-connected individual to join the team as an Account Director or Senior Account Director to lead and expand its public consultation and stakeholder engagement offering nationally.

Social is a purpose-driven communications agency which aims to be a force for good, committed to doing the right thing by clients, colleagues, suppliers, society and the planet. Wider clients across Social’s other offices in Manchester, Liverpool and London include The Growth Company, Seddon, JLL, Westminster City Council and several major social housing providers.

As a B Corp, Social meets high standards of social and environmental impact, transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

