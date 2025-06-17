Popular Leeds Physiotherapist opens luxury Pilates studio in Sunny Bank Mills

Local Physiotherapist and Pilates instructor, Louise Samuels, who has become well-known in the area in recent years for her expertise and friendly, inclusive Pilates classes, has just launched Duo Pilates. A brand new, Physio-led reformer and mat Pilates studio in the bustling heart of Farsley at Sunny Bank Mills.

Classes are available at the spacious studio, which is located above popular cafe, The Mill Kitchen, from beginner to advanced levels, all of which are carefully designed by Louise, merging her Pilates and Physio expertise, to help members progress in gaining strength and flexibility - to help achieve general health and fitness or rehabilitation goals. Adaptations are also offered in classes to accommodate anyone with injuries or health conditions, as Louise is committed to making Pilates an enjoyable, safe and inclusive exercise class for all.

Before launching Duo Pilates, Louise ran her popular Pilates business ‘Louise Samuels Physio-Led Pilates’ at venues in the Farsley area for several years, alongside her role as a private Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist at PhysioFit in Horsforth.

Commenting on the launch of Duo Pilates, Founder Louise Samuels shared: “I’m thrilled to be launching Duo Pilates and thankful to my loyal members that I’m in the position to open my own studio. I’m also bringing on board a team of like-minded Physiotherapists with specialist Pilates instructors, to support in running more classes, every day of the week”.

Louise Samuels, Founder of Duo Pilates

Members of the classes can be assured they’re in safe hands, as Louise is a highly experienced, HCPC registered and Chartered Senior Physiotherapist, with over 12 years of experience across the NHS and private settings, including as Physio to young athletes at Leeds United Football Club’s Talent Centres.

Sharing how she began her journey into becoming an APPI certified mat and reformer Pilates teacher, Louise shared: “My passion for Pilates began following the birth of my two children, as I found it significantly helped improve my posture and restore my core and pelvic stability after pregnancy and birth. It was feeling and seeing these benefits first hand that led me on the journey to become an instructor and I’ve since helped people rehabilitate using Pilates exercises and taught classes in the local community for over five years”.

Class member, Lauren Jones commented: ”I initially joined Louise’s pregnancy Pilates classes 2 years ago, which I went to for most of my pregnancy and subsequently her postnatal class, and I now attend her other regular mat classes - it’s become the most relaxing time of the week, as my only break away from the stress of daily life as a new mum.

“At the pregnancy and postnatal classes, Louise used her expertise to teach us what was happening to our bodies and advise on how we could manage specific pregnancy-related aches and pains and our postnatal recovery. These were things that really helped me and my friends in the classes, yet weren’t mentioned by any health professional in my entire pregnancy journey or after I had my baby.

The spacious studio at Duo Pilates offering Mat and Reformer classes

“Joining has been so valuable from a social aspect, too. I’ve made friends for life at the classes and it made pregnancy and maternity leave a much more enjoyable experience. The fact the studio is handily located directly above one of Farsley’s most loved cafe’s The Mill Kitchen, means members have the opportunity to enjoy the best of what Farsley has to offer before or after classes and places to build on those friendships found in class, as well as plenty of free parking!”

Classes started on 9th June and most were fully booked up weeks prior to the studio opening - so to avoid disappointment, sign up to the waitlist on the Duo Pilates website to be informed via email when new classes become available.

