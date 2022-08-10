Garforth Post Office, in the busy main street area of the town, has been listed – along with the above two-bedroom flat – on business property website Daltons.
It is described as a “high income freehold” in a “popular area of Leeds”.
Most Popular
-
1
Discount store offering 4,000 products for £1 and under to open in Leeds city centre
-
2
Inside the unique Leeds shop where 'everything is for sale for 20p'
-
3
Green and Field Horsforth: Leeds florist's 'dreams come true' as she opens first shop and becomes a mum
-
4
Yorkshire Water shares reservoir levels update as some parts of England face hosepipe bans
-
5
The Scribbling Mill: New Wetherspoons pub opening outside Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre Cineworld
The listing states: “Post office mains earning approximately £90,000 annually in commissions, weekly shop taking £2,000 a week on high-margin gifts and cards.
"[Owners are] Selling due to retirement, the business requires no expenditure from new owners.”
The listing shows the site also sells cards, stationery, gifts and toys, as well as having a three-till post office.
The listing added that the two-bedroom flat above the post office was also in good repair.
According to the Royal Mail, Garforth Post Office is currently opened from 9am-5pm on Monday to Friday, and from 9am-1pm on Saturdays.
For more information, visit the Dalton’s website.