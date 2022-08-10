'Popular and high-earning' Garforth post office is up for sale

A popular post office and gift shop in east Leeds could be yours for £595,000.

By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 11:45 am

Garforth Post Office, in the busy main street area of the town, has been listed – along with the above two-bedroom flat – on business property website Daltons.

It is described as a “high income freehold” in a “popular area of Leeds”.

Garforth Post Office and gift shop could be yours for £595,000.

The listing states: “Post office mains earning approximately £90,000 annually in commissions, weekly shop taking £2,000 a week on high-margin gifts and cards.

"[Owners are] Selling due to retirement, the business requires no expenditure from new owners.”

The listing shows the site also sells cards, stationery, gifts and toys, as well as having a three-till post office.

The listing added that the two-bedroom flat above the post office was also in good repair.

According to the Royal Mail, Garforth Post Office is currently opened from 9am-5pm on Monday to Friday, and from 9am-1pm on Saturdays.

For more information, visit the Dalton’s website.

