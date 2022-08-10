Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garforth Post Office, in the busy main street area of the town, has been listed – along with the above two-bedroom flat – on business property website Daltons.

It is described as a “high income freehold” in a “popular area of Leeds”.

Garforth Post Office and gift shop could be yours for £595,000.

The listing states: “Post office mains earning approximately £90,000 annually in commissions, weekly shop taking £2,000 a week on high-margin gifts and cards.

"[Owners are] Selling due to retirement, the business requires no expenditure from new owners.”

The listing shows the site also sells cards, stationery, gifts and toys, as well as having a three-till post office.

The listing added that the two-bedroom flat above the post office was also in good repair.

According to the Royal Mail, Garforth Post Office is currently opened from 9am-5pm on Monday to Friday, and from 9am-1pm on Saturdays.