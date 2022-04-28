Nubian Noire, Leeds' first outdoor Black business platform, will host more than 30 independent traders at St Johns Centre in a six-week programme - that launches on Saturday.

The platform's owner, Dionne Edwards, launched the project to help address the economic disparity gap affecting Black businesses, as the city recovers from the Covid pandemic.

Black history books, cultural fashion, handmade jewellery and a Caribbean takeaway are some of the treats that will be sold during the event.

Dionne hopes the event will support talented young business owners, increase employability and helping the city to get back on its feet again.

She told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Skills and innovation could be the turning key to global economic recovery, especially when it comes to engaging and unleashing the full potential of other businesses.

"These businesses have always faced great barriers to trade, because they are not afforded the same opportunity to grow and flourish, due to lack of finance and business support.

"It may be that business information is not flowing or circulating into the right place for them to access, so we hope that providing that support will help them greatly."

By providing the emerging business with an open space to sell their creative goods, Dionne hopes the pop-up will expose their business to new customers and help them make new trading relationships.