Leeds Kirkgate Market transformed into 'human library' as speakers share moving stories for Black History Month event

Rounding off Black History Month celebrations, the event, titled Never Judge a Book by its Colour, took place at Kirkgate Market on Saturday.

A selection of speakers were invited to tell their lived experiences to 'book borrowers', encouraging one-on-one conversations in the hope of breaking down cultural differences and dispelling stereotypes.

There were craft activities, as well as an array of African and Caribbean cuisine, light entertainment and a Black History pop-up exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event's organiser, Dionne Edwards, right, listening to the story of Sharon Hamilton (Photo: Steve Riding)

The event was organised by Nubian Noire, a not-for-profit organisation that works to support BAME businesses and entrepreneurs, with Leeds business Imageco installing the library set-up.

Its founder, Dionne Edwards, told her own story of racial discrimination that she suffered in a previous job and was moved to tears by a heartfelt conversation with her book borrower.

"The crowd was vibrant and lots of people were asking questions," Dionne said.

"The aim was to ignite and build inter-cultural relationships and challenge unconscious bias, getting authentic stories from authentic people - told in their own words, to dispel stereotypes.

Dionne told her own story of racial discrimination that she suffered in a previous job (Photo: Steve Riding)

"We had new entrepreneurs selling Caribbean cuisine, they ran out of stock and had to get some more!

"We pulled off a successful event and we're really happy with how it went."

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.