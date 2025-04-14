Platinum unveils major investments

By emma cook
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 15:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Platinum, a carbon-balanced printer based in Harrogate, is proud to announce a series of significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment, reinforcing its commitment to quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

Cutting-Edge Equipment Enhancements

As part of their ongoing commitment to innovation, they have invested in several key pieces of machinery that will enhance their production capabilities. These include:

  • Autobond Laminator: Their upgraded laminator now supports both double-sided and single-sided lamination, accommodating up to B1 format. Additional features such as an anti-curl bar and increased maximum productivity ensure superior results.
  • Polar115 High-Speed Precision Guillotine: This cutting-edge guillotine guarantees precision cutting for all projects, maintaining the highest industry standards.
  • Ricoh C9500 Digital Printer: Strengthening their direct mail department, this investment ensures all correspondence is printed with exceptional clarity and quality.
  • ATS MSX 420 Bander: A compact, space-saving, Banding tabletop machine.
Anthony Wyvill next to the new Autobond LaminatorAnthony Wyvill next to the new Autobond Laminator
Anthony Wyvill next to the new Autobond Laminator

A Sustainable Approach to Packaging

Platinum has long been committed to sustainable packaging and moved away from traditional shrink wrapping some time ago. As part of this ongoing effort, they have now added an additional paper banding machine, further reducing plastic usage and lowering operational costs while maintaining secure and professional packaging.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With these investments, 2025 marks an exciting new chapter for Platinum, solidifying its position as an industry leader in quality, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

For more information or to request a samples box, please contact [email protected], or call 01423 881158.

Related topics:Harrogate
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice