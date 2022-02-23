Plans to demolish a dilapidated former iron works in Armley approved by Leeds Council

The site - formerly Blakey's factory - is situated off Carr Crofts, Modder Place and Modder Avenue in Armley.

The iron works was famous for manufacturing shoe and boot protectors under the famous name.

A former iron works which distributed a "hideous odour" throughout Armley and is now "rat-infested" is set to be demolished after plans were given the green light. cc google

Blakey’s shoe and boot protectors were invented in 1880 by Keighley-born bright spark John Blakey, Leeds Museums and Galleries said on its website.

According to the history of the factory which produced the 'segs', Blakey’s was "notorious for distributing a hideous odour throughout the district".

The factory also had its own direct rail link for receiving raw materials and distributing finished goods.

As late as 1994, Blakey’s segs could be found in 42 countries worldwide.

Goodwins of Walsall in the West Midlands bought the Blakey’s brand in 2014 and they are still produced.

In a planning application document sent on January 11, Miss Lisa McShane from Allclear Demolition Ltd said: "The site is the former Iron Works at the above address.

"It is in a very dilapidated, unsafe condition and infested with rats.

"The Council have informed us that an intruder has previously had an accident on site.

"We have fenced the area off and in our opinion the structure is unsafe and demolition would be advised."

Plans for the demolition of the former factory have now been approved by the council.

It is expected to take a period of eight weeks to demolish the site, the officer report states.

Allclear Demolition Ltd is set to undertake the work.

It is as yet unclear when the demolition will take place.