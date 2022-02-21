Almost 70 per cent of distribution staff turn down what they called a real terms pay cut, with nearly 80 per cent ready to strike, the GMB Union said.

Almost 70 per cent of the 8,000 GMB members polled turned down the below inflation pay offer.

The dispute relates to the supermarket chain's warehouse, clerical and transport colleagues working in its Asda Logistics Services (ALS) division

Asda set to be hit by strike?

Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer, said: “The UK is facing the worst cost of living crisis for a generation.

“Inflation is rampant and energy prices are out of control.

“Yet Asda workers are being taken for mugs with below inflation pay offer that basically means a real terms pay cut.

"They’re not going to take it lying down – it's now up to Asda bosses to come back with a reasonable offer and avert the threat of industrial action.”

Asda confirmed that its improved pay offer had been rejected.

The supermarket, which has been negotiating with the GMB, said it had offered the following last month:

- An increase of 4.98% to 6.10% for warehouse & clerical colleagues (average increase = 5.53%)

- An increase of 6.49% to 7.53% for transport colleagues (average = 7.02%)

The specific increases depends on location, role and grade

Jon Parry, Vice President, Asda Logistics Services, said: “We value the key role our colleagues play to keep our stores well stocked and we have negotiated in good faith with the GMB to make a fair, competitive and sustainable pay offer that recognises rising inflation.