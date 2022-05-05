Leeds restaurant owner "frustrated" by up to ten no shows a night causing huge issues

Dale Spink, who is just 26 years old, has worked hard for the last 10 years to build a successful career as a chef.

Together with business partner Mark-Hamilton Smith, Dale recently launched his first venture into the Bar and Restaurant trade - with the opening of Brontae's, named after his daughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with business partner Mark-Hamilton Smith, Dale recently launched his first venture into the Bar and Restaurant trade - with the opening of Brontae's, named after his daughter.

The site has been renovated entirely from former premises ‘The Forge’ on New Road Side.

The restaurant has many fantastic reviews on TripAdvisor and has been a huge hit in Horsforth.

Despite an "amazing" response to a new three-course set menu, Dale told the YEP of his frustration at last minute no-shows - leaving food wasted and empty tables.

Dale has introduced a £20 deposit system but some diners are refusing to pay, leaving him no option but to await their arrival.

Together with business partner Mark-Hamilton Smith, Dale recently launched his first venture into the Bar and Restaurant trade - with the opening of Brontae's, named after his daughter.

Dale said: "We are trying our very best to take deposits.

"We ask for a £20 deposit which some people happily pay and others don’t.

"It’s crazy times, all we are asking is for people to show up and honour their booking or let us know if they can't make it. We understand things can happen but we staff our evenings accordingly and arrange bookings to build an ambience in the restaurant.

"It’s not only the customer not showing, it’s the money we have already invested into the produce and time it has taken to make everything fresh.

"So it’s a double loss. Our reviews are insane, you’d be silly not to turn up."

Dale said customers have recently applauded his choice to introduce a cost-saving three course menu for £30.

But he said he is "heartbroken" by the recent spate of no shows.

He added: "Everything seems to be going in the right direction and we are building really good reviews and momentum and it gets to a busy evening and we have a large number of no shows it takes its toll on the teams moral and it take the atmosphere out of the evening"

"It’s heart-breaking when we are putting everything into this.

"Not only are we dealing with every day running challenges with inflation and Covid cancellations, but then to top it off we' prepare everything fresh on the day based on the bookings that are pre booked, so food goes to waste too"