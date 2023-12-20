PittaFan Leeds: Popular Greek street food eatery opens bigger Oakwood restaurant with dine-in seating
PittaFan in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, has transformed the unit next door to bring more seating and a full bar. The street food spot now serves more home-cooked Greek food, as well as new cocktails and alcoholic drinks.
The new space opened on Friday December 15 and the restaurant has expanded its opening hours to 10am to 11pm every day of the week.
In a Facebook post, PittaFan said: “PittaFan is thrilled to unveil our new expanded space! Get ready for an elevated dining experience like never before, in our brand new seating area.
“We are expanding our menu to include more delicious home cooked Greek food! Our expanded space brings you a cosy seating area and a full bar.
“Sip on refreshing cocktails and enjoy a variety of alcoholic drinks while savouring your favourite dishes.
“We're now open from 10 am to 11 pm, 7 days a week, so you can satisfy your cravings whenever they strike. Join us in celebrating this exciting chapter at our new location right next to our current spot.”
PittaFan was recently awarded a recommendation badge by foodie website Restaurant Guru. It follows its five-star food hygiene rating that was awarded earlier this year.