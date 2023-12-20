A popular Greek eatery in Leeds has expanded, opening a new dine-in area and bigger menu.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PittaFan in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, has transformed the unit next door to bring more seating and a full bar. The street food spot now serves more home-cooked Greek food, as well as new cocktails and alcoholic drinks.

The new space opened on Friday December 15 and the restaurant has expanded its opening hours to 10am to 11pm every day of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Facebook post, PittaFan said: “PittaFan is thrilled to unveil our new expanded space! Get ready for an elevated dining experience like never before, in our brand new seating area.

The expanded PittaFan in Roundhay Road, Oakwood (Photo by National World)

“We are expanding our menu to include more delicious home cooked Greek food! Our expanded space brings you a cosy seating area and a full bar.

“Sip on refreshing cocktails and enjoy a variety of alcoholic drinks while savouring your favourite dishes.

“We're now open from 10 am to 11 pm, 7 days a week, so you can satisfy your cravings whenever they strike. Join us in celebrating this exciting chapter at our new location right next to our current spot.”