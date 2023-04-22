Phoenix Dance Theatre, based in Quarry Hill, was founded in 1981 by three black British men from the Chapeltown area of Leeds, and has since grown to become a leading contemporary dance company in the country. It is home to production Ghost Peloton, a piece commissioned as a headline event for the Yorkshire Festival 2014 ahead of the Tour de France which incorporated cycling and athletic choreography.

The company’s 40th anniversary marked a time for change including a review to ensure that the company will remains its focus, resources, culture and agility to deliver another 40 years of dance. Phoenix Dance Theatre has therefore brought on nine new trustees and is looking for a new artistic director to lead the vision of the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delia Barker, the chair of the board of trustees, said: “When it came to considering the search for our new artistic director, we asked ourselves what we could do to support the development of great artistic talent. We recognise that there are many barriers that prevent people from minority groups progressing to the level of artistic director, and that even when those barriers are surmounted further barriers can prevent individuals from thriving in the role.

Phoenix Dance Theatre, in Quarry Hill, is on the lookout for a new artistic director. Photo: Point of View Photography

"We are therefore looking to appoint based on talent – we are looking for someone with a strong track record of creation and delivery but not necessarily the typical credentials for securing an artistic director role. The successful candidate will be provided with training and support and an artistic coach to enable them to grow and develop during their time with the company. In return, they will deliver an exciting, truly contemporary programme that engages existing and new, young audiences. At the end of their four-year term, they will pass the baton to the next artistic director and will be able to take their experience at Phoenix on into the next stage of their career.”