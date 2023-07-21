Paria Leeds: First look inside cyclewear brand set to open first shop and coffee house in Chapel Allerton
A Leeds-based cyclewear brand is set to open its first shop and coffee house in Chapel Allerton this month - here is a first look inside.
Paria will open its first bricks-and-mortar shop and coffee house in Leeds later this month offering cyclewear and contemporary streetwear.
Yorkshire Evening Post were invited for a sneak peek inside the Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton venue ahead of its grand opening.
Page 1 of 3