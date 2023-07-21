Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Paria Leeds: First look inside cyclewear brand set to open first shop and coffee house in Chapel Allerton

A Leeds-based cyclewear brand is set to open its first shop and coffee house in Chapel Allerton this month - here is a first look inside.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Paria will open its first bricks-and-mortar shop and coffee house in Leeds later this month offering cyclewear and contemporary streetwear.

Yorkshire Evening Post were invited for a sneak peek inside the Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton venue ahead of its grand opening.

The brand’s founder, Leeds entrepreneur and cycling enthusiast Sam Morgan, launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Paria store earlier this year. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

1. First look inside Paria

The brand’s founder, Leeds entrepreneur and cycling enthusiast Sam Morgan, launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Paria store earlier this year. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Photo Sales
Sam Morgan, owner of Paria, Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

2. First look inside Paria

Sam Morgan, owner of Paria, Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Photo Sales
Paria, Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

3. First look inside Paria

Paria, Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Photo Sales
Paria has built up a large following of loyal customers since it launched its online store, and the new shop will sell both men’s and women’s collections. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

4. First look inside Paria

Paria has built up a large following of loyal customers since it launched its online store, and the new shop will sell both men’s and women’s collections. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsHarrogate RoadChapel AllertonYorkshire Evening Post