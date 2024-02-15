Otley Road Headingley: New Indian restaurant Bukhara set to open in former Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano
Bukhara, on Otley Road, promises to bring a taste of India to the Leeds suburb - and it will also double as a steakhouse.
It's scheduled to open in the spring after a dramatic makeover at the former Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, which closed earlier this month.
Owners Malik Dobir and Mohammed Ali said that the space - which is currently a building site - will be transformed into a modern eatery with an impressive new bar and contemporary fittings.
Mohammed, 54, who's known by nickname Fhoriath, said: "It's going to be a traditional Indian and a steakhouse.
"There are no proper steakhouses in this area, but they are quite popular in other areas. And youngsters love steaks."
There are also plans to offer gourmet burgers.
Fhoriath, who has worked in the restaurant industry for the last four decades, added: "There will be a very simple menu.
"It won't have hundreds of dishes, but a handful of really good options."
Bukhara is earmarked to open in April.