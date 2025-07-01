Open Communications and Howarths use shared values to set the foundation for ongoing partnership

Open Communications, the straight-talking PR agency based at Tileyard North in Wakefield, is celebrating after its was appointed preferred PR and content management agency for Howarths, the people consultancy specialising in legal, safety and growth services.

Responsible for providing a press office service to include drafting and distributing press materials; developing owned content from strategic events; producing and submitting award nominations; contributing to feature articles; and delivering reactive PR support, the agency will work as an extension of the team.

Following a competitive three-way pitch, it was shared values that set the foundations for the partnership between the two businesses.

CEO of Howarths, Gavin Howarth, comments: “We’ve known Open Communications for years but never had the opportunity to work together. Following a coffee and a catch-up, we invited them to pitch.

Emma Lupton from Open Comms with James Young, Sharon Rosindale and Thomas Croft from Howarths

“It was the straight-talking approach that stood out for us. We need to trust our PR partner and we felt we could really do that with Open Comms. What’s more, they were genuinely interested in the business and its focus on growth for the right reasons.

“We are looking forward to working with the team and to taking the relationship forward as they help us to share our story far and wide!”

Director of Open Communications, Emma Lupton, comments: “We really enjoyed the pitch with Howarths, and for us, that was all the evidence we needed to know that they are a business we want to work with.

“The team are so friendly and have already made such an effort to get to know us. Working from their offices allows that to happen and means we are a genuine extension of their team, as opposed to a third-party supplier.

“As we look forward to celebrating 17 years in business, we can see quite clearly how our agency has changed. The biggest difference is that we are attracting the right clients with the values we admire and share. Those we can support and grow with. Now that’s exciting!”

Howarths is a family-run business that specialises in providing HR, Employment Law and Health and Safety advice services and support for SMEs across all industries. For more information about the business, please visit: howarths-uk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @Howarths on LinkedIn.

Since it launched in 2018, the agency has developed its services and now provides PR, content marketing and multimedia support for clients including Martin Walsh Architectural (MWA), Glaziers Hall, FDM Document Solutions, Walker & Sutcliffe, IACS, Hydrogen Safe, Prosura, CorrBoard and Calbee.

For more information about Open Comms and the campaigns that it has delivered for clients throughout the UK, please visit: www.opencomms.co.uk and for regular updates please follow @Open Communications UK on LinkedIn.