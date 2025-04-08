One Touch secures six figure funding to future proof restaurant bookings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yorkshire-based start-up has secured £250,000 seed investment to support the launch of One Touch which is being used in restaurants across Yorkshire and the UK. The technology is already being used by Wakefield-based restaurants Qubana and Fino in a move to enhance customer service and improve operational efficiency.

One Touch is an AI-powered voice automation system specifically designed for UK restaurants, helping them effortlessly take table bookings 24/7, request food delivery and handle customer queries. This allows staff to focus on delivering an exceptional in-house dining experience. It integrates into the restaurant’s table booking software and uses natural language processing (NLP) and seamless real-time voice interactions, handling both in-hours and off-house calls to ensure a booking opportunity is not missed. Research reveals 94% of restaurant operators believe AI will be necessary to remain competitive. One Touch can capture up to 85% of calls that would otherwise go unanswered during peak times, maximising opportunities for owners.

Launched by restaurant tech entrepreneurs Craig Pollock and David Downs, One Touch has received investment from Andrew Pennock, former COO of Veezu, bringing together a powerful combination of market expertise and knowledge. Craig and David have 10 years in the restaurant tech space building software and payment solutions, with a development team with experience gained working at Freelancer.com and Escrow.com.

Craig Pollock, Director at One Touch explains: “We’re excited to launch One Touch, an AI system that we have built primarily to meet the evolving demands of communication for restaurants. It makes the booking process more efficient and frees up valuable time for staff to focus on delivering top class customer services. With real time interaction it also offers diners an alternative restaurant if their chosen restaurant is fully booked. Our target is to have Voice AI in over 5,000 restaurants across the UK by the end of 2026. We’re also looking to expand into other sectors including hotels, retail and takeaways.”

Left to right: Jen Burton and Matthew Burton owners of Qubana, Craig Pollock and David Downs Directors at OneTouch.

Craig continues: “Adaptability is critical to the success of restaurants and One Touch is helping with this. It also provides significant cost saving for restaurants, many of whom are facing rising business costs and looking to boost adaptability and resilience while safeguarding their bottom line. Up to 30% of calls go unanswered, either through staff shortages, or called whilst the venue is closed. One Touch has the potential to boost revenues by capturing calls that are potentially being missed out of hours and during busy peak times.

“The backing from Andrew Pennock has been instrumental to our successful launch. Things are moving at pace and we’re working with the teams at Qubana and Fino who are already feeling the benefits of the One Touch system.”

“AI is helping many sectors to evolve, and the restaurant sector is starting to recognise this trend. According to McKinsey over 72% of organisations use AI in some form. Further research reveals 71.6% of restaurant operators plan to adopt AI soon. Nearly 94% say that AI will be necessary to stay competitive.”