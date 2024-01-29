Watch more of our videos on Shots!

#Celebrating Leeds’ outstanding restaurant and hospitality sector, the Oliver Awards 2024 will crown the best businesses in the city across a number of award categories.

There are 17 awards this year, including the return of Best Brunch and an exciting new category for 2024, Rising Star, which will celebrate the best young or up-and-coming chefs of Leeds.

Entries are open on the Oliver Awards website until 10pm on Sunday February 11, and businesses can enter up to three categories each.

The entries will then be whittled down to a shortlist by our expert judges, and the winners will be announced during a ceremony at New Dock Hall on Monday March 18, hosted by radio star Rich Williams.

Radio star Rich Williams will host the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2024 (Photo by Gerard Binks)

Consultant chef Steph Moon, a long-standing Oliver Awards judge, will return to the panel for 2024.

She said: “It is a real privilege to be asked to judge the Olivers again. The vibe on the evening is so special and the nominees really come together as a group and let their hair down.

“I love to see people enjoying themselves and the team comradery on show is always impressive.

“As an industry, it is no exaggeration to say we have been through the ringer over the last few years.

“We have all seen hospitality places we love close and experienced the gutting feeling we have for those we have lost along the way.

“But those who have fought through, cemented their ground and hung on are tough are resilient and are proud, as they should be. That is why we should celebrate and honour them.”

The Oliver Awards will crown the best food and drink businesses in Leeds (Photo by Gerard Binks)

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Mei Lan Malin, who will guest judge the Best Takeaway category for the second year, added: “I’m honoured to be part of it again. Rate My Takeaway isn’t just about me rating greasy food, it’s about reviewing and supporting independents.

“The quality of entries last year was top notch and food and drink businesses need our support to keep going and keep growing. Leeds is the hub of food and we need to celebrate it more."

Sponsoring the awards are ReFood UK, Chef Works, the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association (LHVA) and new charity partner Asphasia Support UK. The afterparty will be held at Fearns in Leeds Dock.

A spokesperson for ReFood UK said: "We’re delighted to be sponsoring the sustainability category at the 2024 Oliver Awards.

"As an advocate for sustainable waste management, we believe it’s important to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of those who share our commitment to driving a greener future.

“While we work across the entirety of the UK, we’re headquartered in Yorkshire, so the Oliver Awards are an important date in the calendar. We’re looking forward to celebrating those going above and beyond to reduce their impact on the environment.”

Here, we meet the judges of the Oliver Awards 2024.

Stephanie Moon

Steph Moon is a consultant chef and long-standing Oliver Awards judge (Photo supplied by Steph Moon)

Stephanie Moon is chef consultant to various businesses in the Yorkshire and North of England. She has travelled the world with her job working from The Dorchester to hotels in Australia, Germany, America, and at the world-famous Kulm Hotel in Saint Moritz.

Steph is passionate about local produce and helps to promote local suppliers as much as possible. She is a regular across the region's food scene and can often be seen demonstrating at The Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate Flower Show, York Living North and York Food Festival.

She is passionate about teaching and loves working with The Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School and The Cooks Place. Steph also works with various colleges around Yorkshire including Leeds City College.

She is keen to help the next generation of young chefs coming through and supports many youngsters with this, including 9 at Rudding Park with their Chef development programme. Steph loves to help start up businesses as well as established places looking for a fresh approach.

Wayne Topley

Wayne Topley is the chairman of the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association (Photo supplied by Wayne Topley)

Wayne is a professional hospitality leader with extensive experience of building strong teams and driving hospitality businesses to achieve great results with a consistent focus on the guest, the investor and the team.

Being Yorkshire based for the last 20 years, he has delivered tangible results across a range of hotels including destination conference venues, airport hotels, city centre properties and 5-star golf and leisure resorts.

A hospitality stalwart, Wayne is a passionate advocate for the industry, vocally lobbying for hospitality and very keen focus on memorable service and clear identify for business in Yorkshire.

As well as the chairman of the Leeds Hotels & Venues Association (LHVA) since 2017, he was a pro-active Board member of Leeds BID from September 2018 until January 2020. Wayne is also the Managing Director of Cedar Court Hotels Group.

Abbey Maclure

Abbey Maclure is the Yorkshire Evening Post's lifestyle specialist (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

Abbey Maclure is a senior reporter and the Yorkshire Evening Post's lifestyle specialist.

She heads up the YEP’s Little Oliver and Barfly teams, which review restaurants, bars and pubs every week, and has developed an intricate knowledge of the restaurant scene from the city centre to the suburbs.

From interviewing the city's most accomplished chefs to trying out new street food start-ups and party hotspots, Abbey is passionate about giving businesses across the sector a platform to shout about their achievements.

Stanley Dru

Stanley Dru is a full-time content creator and keen foodie (Photo by Stanley Dru)

Stanley is our honorary Yorkshireman after moving from Wales to Leeds 13 years ago.

He’s a full-time content creator and also writes for H&N magazine, covering restaurant reviews, bar, travel and mens fashion.

As a self confessed “foodie” he has munched his way through Leeds and is always on the lookout for delicious and innovative cuisine that not only tastes wonderful but looks incredible too, as a food photographer he can’t resist a good food snap!

Stan has appeared on Channel 4’s DNA diners and works wi th a number of well know brands, such a Sky, ASOS and M&S.

Danny Mei Lan Malin - guest judge

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Mei Lan Malin will judge the Best Takeaway category (Photo by Danny Mei Lan Malin)

The star of Rate My Takeaway will guest judge the Best Takeaway category.

From selling meat off a market in Leeds and enjoying the odd kebab, to becoming a viral comedian online for his funny social media videos, and then becoming the face of the now award-winning Rate My Takeaway seen by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.