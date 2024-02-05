Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in their 15th year, the prestigious food and drink awards were set up to celebrate Leeds' thriving restaurant and hospitality sector.

Businesses have faced unimaginable challenges over the last few years and the awards celebrate resilience and excellence across the field.

Leeds businesses and chefs have until 10pm on Sunday (February 11) to enter on the Oliver Awards website.

Entries for the Oliver Awards 2024 are open until 10pm on Sunday February 11 (Photo by Gerard Binks)

There are 17 awards this year, including the return of Best Brunch and an exciting new category for 2024, Rising Star, which celebrates the best young or up-and-coming chefs of Leeds.

All finalists and winners will be eligible for the Overall Restaurant of the Year award, which will be picked by the judges and announced during a ceremony at New Dock Hall on March 18 from 7pm.

Sponsoring the awards are ReFood UK, Chef Works, the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association (LHVA) and new charity partner Asphasia Support UK. The afterparty will be held at Fearns in Leeds Dock.

How to enter the Oliver Awards 2024

Any business with an LS postcode, and/or in the Leeds City Council district, can enter the 2024 awards. You can find out more about the criteria for each category and submit your entries on the Oliver Awards website.

The panel of judges will be looking for detailed entries that match the category description.

Entries must be submitted before 10pm on Sunday February 11. Once you have submitted your entry, you will receive email confirmation.

Radio star Rich Williams will host the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2024 (Photo by Gerard Binks)

Judging will begin once nominations close. Entries left in baskets and not submitted by the deadline will not be counted.

Finalists will be invited to the Oliver Awards 2024 ceremony, taking place on the evening of Monday March 18, where the winners will be crowned. Tickets are now available.

The full list of categories