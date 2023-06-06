Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Old Eastgate Leeds job centre building put on the market by DWP has permission for new homes

A Leeds city centre building formerly used as a job centre has gone up for sale, with a range of potential future uses suggested.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:43 BST

Located at the eastern end of The Headrow, 35 Eastgate already has consent for a change of use from an office. The existing permission would allow for its conversion into a residential scheme with 17 apartments and commercial units on the ground floor.

Previously used by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the site itself measures around 0.48 acres and includes a two and three-storey building with a net internal space of roughly 27,144 sq ft. As well as being suitable for conversion and potential further development above the upper floors, agents Savills say that the building could also be suitable for wholesale redevelopment if further planning permissions were granted.

Josh Franklin, associate director in the company’s Leeds development team, said: “The availability of 35 Eastgate, which is in a highly prominent and central location within the city of Leeds, represents a unique opportunity for developers. The city of Leeds has grown almost 40 per cent in the last decade and is the fastest growing region in the north of England, with a 36 per cent retention rate on graduates from its universities – two of whose main campuses are under a mile from this site.

The site of the former job centre in Eastgate has been put on the market. Picture: SavillsThe site of the former job centre in Eastgate has been put on the market. Picture: Savills
The site of the former job centre in Eastgate has been put on the market. Picture: Savills

"Given its prime location within Leeds city centre and the huge potential it has across the residential, mixed use and build to rent markets, and its proximity to Leeds train station, we are expecting this site to attract a high level of interest.”

The DWP announced in 2017 that it would be merging its Eastgate and Park Place offices in Leeds, with all functions moving to Park Place. Backroom staff in the city were also to become part of one team along with colleagues at Quarry House.

The eastern area of the city centre, which includes Eastgate and nearby Quarry House, has seen some significant new additions in recent years, including the opening of Leeds City College’s £60m Quarry Hill Campus in 2019 and the completion of Moda Living’s £150m New York Square development last year.

Viewing of 35 Eastgate is strictly by appointment and can be arranged via Savills. The freehold interest for the property is offered for sale by informal tender.

Related topics:EastgateLeedsDWPEngland