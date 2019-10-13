Northern Powergrid unveils new power restoration vans
Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the electricity distribution network in Yorkshire, northern Lincolnshire and the North East, has teamed up with two British energy storage SMEs to run a trial which could revolutionise temporary power restoration in the UK.
In partnership with Hyperdrive Innovation and Offgrid Energy, Northern Powergrid is developing electric vans with on-board energy storage systems which aim to replace noisy and polluting diesel generators during power cuts and planned works.
The two-year Silent Power project is the UK’s first low-carbon innovation trial to provide a sustainable solution to restoring supplies to customers who have a power cut.
The new solution works better with distributed energy generation, including domestic solar PV systems.
The Silent Power project will send electric vans with on-board lithium ion batteries to restore power to up to three homes or a small community centre for 24 hours. Training was completed earlier this year and the first vehicle will be on the streets this month.
Diesel generators cannot be deployed to homes that export as well as consume power. Some areas also have access issues and generators cause air and sound pollution.
Patrick Erwin, inset, policy and markets director at Northern Powergrid, said: “There is considerable opportunity for Silent Power to reduce the impact of power cuts for vulnerable people across our region, while also improving the air we all breathe and reducing noise pollution.
“This is just one way we are demonstrating our commitment to ensuring the energy transition works for all people across our society – not just those that can afford the latest technology.”
During the two-year trial, Northern Powergrid hopes to see a reduction in overall CO2 output when compared with current generators. It plans to share the findings with its fellow electricity Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) across the UK, as they continue the transition to become increasingly active Distribution System Operators (DSO).