The owners of a much-loved Leeds brewery have announced their decision to step down.

Founders of North Brewing Co John Gyngell and Christian Townsley have announced their departure from the brewery as they look to pursue other opportunities.

The brewery, which was established in 2015 following the success of North Bar in New Briggate, is something the duo are “incredibly proud of” and the decision to step away comes after “careful consideration”.

North Bar announced the news via the brand’s official social media channels.

The Instagram post said: "Time for the nine @northbardrinks to have our full attention!

The founders of North Brewing Co are stepping down to focus on North Bar, which has 9 branches. | Simon Hulme

“After much careful consideration John Gyngell and Christian Townsley have decided to step away from their roles at North Brewing Co to pursue other opportunities.

“Townsley announced: “Establishing the brand and values that brought success to North Brewing alongside working with amazing people is an achievement we’re incredibly proud of. We wish the new ownership the very best in the future”.”

John and Christian will continue to run all nine North Bar branches, which John described as “their first love”.

The Instagram post continued: “Hospitality and people have always been at the heart of everything we’ve done, we pride ourselves in creating warm, friendly spaces that deliver exceptional service and offer a range of incredible drinks. Watch this space for the next chapter in North Bar.”

North Bar first opened in New Briggate, Leeds city centre, in 1997. It helped to start the craft beer revolution in Leeds and is often referred to as “first craft beer bar in the UK”. It now has branches in Manchester and Harrogate, too.