The brand new Nike Rise store will open its doors in the former Victoria’s Secret unit in Trinity Leeds on Thursday, May 9.

Taking over a prime location on the ground floor, the new 10,000 square ft store will have all the best Nike has to offer, including services and classic styles for men, women and kids. It also aims to enhance shopping experiences through innovative digital services. This includes a digitally powered Footwear Fastlane, which shares footwear product stories, benefits and technical information.

The Nike Rise concept store in Birmingham. The sportswear giant is opening the new concept store in Trinity Leeds tomorrow (May 9).

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to welcome Nike Rise to Trinity Leeds, offering a first-of-its-kind retail concept with a unique digital experience to help people connect with sport in Leeds, and the local sporting community.

“The launch of Nike Rise – the brand’s only concept store in the region – comes during a particularly exciting time for Trinity Leeds, as we gear up to welcome more big-name brands in the coming months.”

An official opening celebration will be held later this month on Saturday, May 25, with an appearance from Nike athlete and local athletics star Ethan Hussey, music from Leeds-based DJ Harpriya, plus additional activities for shoppers including nail art, tooth gems, and food and drinks.