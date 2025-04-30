Nexus wins BVCA Vision 2025 award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution Nexus has won a BVCA Vision 2025 award in recognition of the business' commitment to innovation in the vehicle rental and technology sectors, and growth in recent years.

The Vision 2025 awards celebrate businesses backed by private capital, taking into account growth, competitiveness, innovation, sustainability and the challenges of the year, with a focus on the future and the sustainability of the business.

Equistone Partners Europe invested in Leeds-based Nexus in 2023, supporting the growth of the business and the tech focused initiatives. Today, Nexus is a leading player in the vehicle and plant hire industry, with its Iris® technology providing users with over 550k vehicles, 100k plant vehicles and 50k HGVs from over 300+ UK suppliers.

As well as winning the prestigious Vision 2025 award, Nexus has also been shortlisted in the ‘Transport Tech of the Year’ category at the National Technology Awards, the ‘Innovation in Digital’ category at the Great British Fleet Awards, and the ‘Commercial Fleet Company of the Year’ category at the Motor Trader Commercial Vehicle Awards. Additionally, the company was named in the Top 100 of the Northern Tech Awards.

Scott Haddow, chief executive officer at Nexus, said; “This award is a testament to the strength of our team, the resilience of our business model, and the value of our partnerships with investors. 2024 was a year of transformation and growth for Nexus, and this recognition affirms that we’re on the right path.”

“To also be shortlisted for a further three awards is an amazing achievement. As we look to the future, we remain committed to driving innovation, delivering sustainable mobility solutions, and continuing to lead the way in vehicle rental technology.”

Nexus is looking to continue its technology-led focus, whilst also expanding its reach and Iris® platform into new industry categories.

