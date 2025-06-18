Nexus Rental strengthens commercial operation to drive growth and innovation

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution Nexus Rental has reinforced its commercial team with a quartet of key appointments, and two further internal promotions, as part of its ambitious growth strategy.

The new appointments include Simon Kelly, who joins as key account manager, Michelle Junnor as strategic account manager, James Hopkinson as national sales manager and Helen Donaghy as sales director.

Each brings fantastic experience onboard; Simon previously worked to restructure propositions and improve customer relationships and Michelle has worked with some of the largest fleets across the UK to grow sales and turnover. Additionally, James brings with him 12 years’ experience in corporate sales roles and Helen highlights expertise in change management and new business acquisition.

The duo of internal promotions includes Dean Rose to Director of Strategic Accounts and Zakia Ishaq to Head of Account Management. Dean has been with the business for 11 years, heading up the account management, new business and development departments in that time. Zakia has over 17 years’ experience in the fleet industry and first joined Nexus in 2024 as a strategic account manager working on key accounts across the business.

The appointments reflect Nexus’ dedication to continue leading the market in vehicle and plant hire. The team remains focused on leveraging innovative technology to provide real-time access to the UK’s largest vehicle and plant hire supply chain.

Head of Account Management, Zakia said: “Following my promotion, I have the pleasure of heading up a brilliant team of account managers and sales support who manage a customer base of just over 200 direct relationships. I am delighted to be in a position to support the team and our customers on their rental journey as we continue to grow in the marketplace; delivering exceptional service and expertise.”

National Sales Manager, James added: “Joining the Nexus team was an obvious next step in my career. Their unique proposition and industry leading technology were a big pull, but it is the team that make Nexus such a great place to work. I’m excited to really get my teeth into the business and help take it to the next level.”

Stuart Miles, Chief Revenue Officer at Nexus, commented: “As we look to strengthen and grow our proposition in the marketplace, we’ve also wanted to bolster our commercial operation. Our commitment to providing rental supply utilising the best technology and data can only be delivered by the best people. And we can only deliver that with the right blend of experience and new talent. It’s an exciting time for Nexus and I can’t wait to see where we go next.”