New tattoo shop set to open on Farsley town street in old bookmakers after council green light

The applicant - Lee Reynolds, 41 - proposed a "high end" tattoo parlour on the former site of Coral bookmakers which closed at 16-18 town street.

Lee is from Calverley and has been tattooing for 15 years.

The tattoo parlour is set to open on Farsley town street

This will be his first venture after working in numerous studios across Leeds.

The shop will also host another tattoo artist - Istvan Csele, 46, known as Pinyu.

Istvan is originally from Hungary but has worked alongside Lee for the last nine years.

Speaking to the YEP, Lee said his new shop would give "a boost to the local economy" and would be "in keeping with the aesthetics and heritage" of the popular village.

Lee (l) and Pinyu (r)

He said: "We’re so happy that the planning permission was granted for our studio.

"We’ve already been making friends with local businesses in Farsley village.

"There’s been a lot of interest and support from the locals too, which has been comforting.

"We’re looking forward to opening our shop and being a part of the community."

The application has now been approved by Leeds Council with a number of factors.

The hours of operations shall be restricted to 9am until 7pm in the interests of residential amenity.

No 'sharps' bins containing clinical waste shall be stored externally in the interests of public safety.

An officer report approving the proposals states: "Farsley is fast becoming an increasingly popular suburb of the city and has over recent years had investments into the Town Centre, and the high street in Farsley is one of the city’s ongoing successes, offering an array of uses and services.