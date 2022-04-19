New tattoo shop could be coming to Farsley town street in old bookmakers if given green light

The applicant - Lee Reynolds, 41 - is proposing a 'high end' tattoo parlour on the former site of Coral bookmakers which closed at 16-18 town street.

Lee is from Calverley and has been tattooing for 15 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant - Lee Reynolds, 41 - is proposing a 'high end' tattoo parlour on the former site of Coral bookmakers which closed at 16-18 town street.

This will be his first venture after working in numerous studios across Leeds.

Speaking to the YEP, Lee said his new shop would give "a boost to the local economy" and would be "in keeping with the aesthetics and heritage" of the popular village.

The shop will also host another tattoo artist - Istvan Csele, 46, known as Pinyu.

Istvan is originally from Hungary but has worked alongside Lee for the last nine years,

Lee (l) and Pinyu (r)

Anyone who would like to comment on the proposals can do so until May 16.

A target date to decide on the application has been set at June 8 by the council.

The site was formerly a Coral bookmakers Pic: Google