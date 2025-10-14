New pictures show demolition work at The Core to make way for new shops and student flats
But today The Core is now just a shell of its former self as demolition work continues on the site which has stood on the Headrow and Land’s Lane since 1987.
New pictures show the demolition work continuing as plans will see the centre make way for new shops and student flats.
Currently the the side of the shopping centre on King Charles Street is being torn down by cranes as part of the project.
It will be replaced with three red-brick buildings connected by glazed bridge crossings and separated by new pedestrian streets.
Glass-fronted retail units along Land’s Lane would sit below upper floors housing student accommodation.
Leeds City Council’s plans panel heard that the newer design would replace the post-modern appearance of The Core, formerly the Headrow Shopping Centre, on the site of the former Schofield’s Department Store.