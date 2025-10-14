It was once at the heart of Leeds City Centre’s retail offering.

But today The Core is now just a shell of its former self as demolition work continues on the site which has stood on the Headrow and Land’s Lane since 1987.

New pictures show the demolition work continuing as plans will see the centre make way for new shops and student flats.

Currently the the side of the shopping centre on King Charles Street is being torn down by cranes as part of the project.

Demolition work continues on the Core Shopping Centre in Leeds on King Charles Street. | National World

It will be replaced with three red-brick buildings connected by glazed bridge crossings and separated by new pedestrian streets.

An artist's impression of what the new development replacing The Core shopping centre, on The Headrow, could look like. Picture: Fusion Group/Corstorphine & Wright published by Leeds City Council. | Fusion Group/Corstorphine & Wright published by Leeds City Council

Glass-fronted retail units along Land’s Lane would sit below upper floors housing student accommodation.

Leeds City Council’s plans panel heard that the newer design would replace the post-modern appearance of The Core, formerly the Headrow Shopping Centre, on the site of the former Schofield’s Department Store.