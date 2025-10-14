New pictures show demolition work at The Core to make way for new shops and student flats

By Laura Collins
Published 14th Oct 2025, 05:30 BST
It was once at the heart of Leeds City Centre’s retail offering.

But today The Core is now just a shell of its former self as demolition work continues on the site which has stood on the Headrow and Land’s Lane since 1987.

New pictures show the demolition work continuing as plans will see the centre make way for new shops and student flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently the the side of the shopping centre on King Charles Street is being torn down by cranes as part of the project.

Demolition work continues on the Core Shopping Centre in Leeds on King Charles Street.placeholder image
Demolition work continues on the Core Shopping Centre in Leeds on King Charles Street. | National World

It will be replaced with three red-brick buildings connected by glazed bridge crossings and separated by new pedestrian streets.

An artist's impression of what the new development replacing The Core shopping centre, on The Headrow, could look like. Picture: Fusion Group/Corstorphine & Wright published by Leeds City Council.placeholder image
An artist's impression of what the new development replacing The Core shopping centre, on The Headrow, could look like. Picture: Fusion Group/Corstorphine & Wright published by Leeds City Council. | Fusion Group/Corstorphine & Wright published by Leeds City Council

Glass-fronted retail units along Land’s Lane would sit below upper floors housing student accommodation.

Leeds City Council’s plans panel heard that the newer design would replace the post-modern appearance of The Core, formerly the Headrow Shopping Centre, on the site of the former Schofield’s Department Store.

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilShopping
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice