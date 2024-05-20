New partnership set to support firm's IT services growth
The partnership with the UK-based telecom group will further enhance NG Bailey’s delivery of end-to-end communications solutions for clients across a range of sectors including healthcare, leisure and logistics. It will also support the further growth of the business by bringing in an estimated £500,000 of new business opportunities per year.
Set to run until December 2025, this agreement will boost NG Bailey’s SD-WAN and cloud-based unified communications offering and support the team’s continued development so that it remains at the forefront of a diverse suite of connectivity solutions.
Kelly Tedesco, Managing Director at NG Bailey IT Services, said: “PXC is a well-known business within telecoms and this strategic partnership will support our ongoing mission to improve connectivity and deliver better businesses. We’re looking forward to working collaboratively with the PXC team to find the right solutions to meet our client’s connectivity challenges.”
“We’re delighted to be partnering with NG Bailey,” said Lee Walker, Head of Cloud & Security Sales at PXC, “Their innovative spirit and customer-focused approach aligns with our goals as a company, and we’re thrilled to be part of their mission to serve businesses across the country better.”
This is the latest in a string of partnerships to be announced by NG Bailey IT Services, which recently announced an agreement with Ring Central and also an industry-leading programme focused on delivering new 5G solution to UK industries alongside Nokia.