New micro pub which will also sell pizza and food platters set to open in Leeds as plans approved by council

Plans for a new micro pub in Pudsey have been approved by the council.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 1:50 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 1:52 pm

The new pub is set to open at Cardinal House, Swinnow Grange Mills - based off Stanningley Road.

Lewis Cuddy, who made the application, owns a storage unit at the mills.

However, he wanted to convert the unit into a micro pub which will also serve food and submitted detailed plans for change of use.

Now, the plans have been approved by the council.

The pub will have a kitchen, beer storage room, sales area and toilet.

Opening hours which have been proposed are 11am to 11pm daily apart from Saturdays, where the pub would open until midnight.

The planning committee agreed to the plans on the basis of a 25 covers limit and no tannoy music outside.

"There will also be economic benefits brought forward by the proposal which follows an established pattern of multiple uses within the units of the Mill complex that add to the range of community facilities within the area without undermining the vitality and viability of the closest designated centre (namely Stanningley Bottom)", planners said.

