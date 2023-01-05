A whole host of exciting new businesses opened in Leeds in 2022.
From local pubs to fine-dining restaurants, the city’s hospitality sector is constantly growing and evolving – and these new additions have added more variety for diners and drinkers in Leeds.
Here are 18 new openings that you must try in 2023...
1. Exciting new openings in Leeds
These restaurants, bars and pubs all arrived in the city in 2022
Photo: National World
2. Punjabi Heaven
Punjabi Heaven opened in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, in spring 2022. The family-owned restaurant serves a range of tandoori starters, biryani, curries and creamy lassi drinks, cooked by head chef and co-founder Daljit Singh.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Against The Grain
Bramley welcomed a new micropub, Against The Grain, in April - with locals lauding the boozer as "just what the suburb needs". Founder Owen Wilson has a background in hospitality and spotted a gap in the market for a taproom in the west Leeds suburb. Tucked away in Swinnow Grange Mills, the pub serves craft ales and liquors, cocktails, spirits and wines from across the world.
Photo: Steve Riding
4. Green Room
Already a firm favourite on the Leeds bar scene, Green Room only opened in Wellington Street in May. If you haven't been already, the winter terrace is a must try - with blankets, fire pits and full cover. The menu will still include plenty of vegan and pescatarian options, but diners can now enjoy Bratwurst, currywurst and burgers along with nutritious plant-based offerings.
Photo: Green Room