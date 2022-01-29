New ice cream café to open at Five Lane Ends after plans approved
A new ice cream café is set to open in Leeds after a planning application to transform a car sales site was given the green light.
The new ice cream café situated on the Wortley roundabout will be allowed to open from 12pm until 8pm each day.
The car park area will remain the same - with an entrance and exit at each end of the site.
A total of 12 parking spaces are situated on the site.
Seating for 22 people will be available inside the café.
There were two letters of objection against the plans.
