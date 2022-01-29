The new ice cream café situated on the Wortley roundabout will be allowed to open from 12pm until 8pm each day.

The car park area will remain the same - with an entrance and exit at each end of the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed new site cc Google

A total of 12 parking spaces are situated on the site.

Seating for 22 people will be available inside the café.

There were two letters of objection against the plans.