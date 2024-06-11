Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ride Shotgun has appointed Steve Armstrong as Group Finance Director. Steve will take responsibility for Finance and HR functions for the agency with immediate effect, reporting directly to CEO Mark Mallinder.

Steve is an MBA graduate of Manchester Business School and boasts a 15-year career spanning diverse sectors including hospitality, travel and technology.

He commenced his career on the Hilton Hotels European Finance Graduate Scheme, before later joining Jamie Oliver’s start-up stadia hospitality business, Fabulous Fan Fayre, as Finance Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve has since assumed other strategic roles, notably as Chief Commercial Officer at Conferma Pay, a Global Fintech where Steve played a fundamental role in developing the business before playing a pivotal role in the sale of the Company to Sabre in 2022.

New Group Finance Director for Ride Shotgun