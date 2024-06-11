New group Finance Director for Ride Shotgun
Steve is an MBA graduate of Manchester Business School and boasts a 15-year career spanning diverse sectors including hospitality, travel and technology.
He commenced his career on the Hilton Hotels European Finance Graduate Scheme, before later joining Jamie Oliver’s start-up stadia hospitality business, Fabulous Fan Fayre, as Finance Director.
Steve has since assumed other strategic roles, notably as Chief Commercial Officer at Conferma Pay, a Global Fintech where Steve played a fundamental role in developing the business before playing a pivotal role in the sale of the Company to Sabre in 2022.
A strategic thinker with international experience and a strong background in financial analysis and commercial development, Steve has proven effective in realising the ambitions of rapidly growing businesses.