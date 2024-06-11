New group Finance Director for Ride Shotgun

Ride Shotgun has appointed Steve Armstrong as Group Finance Director. Steve will take responsibility for Finance and HR functions for the agency with immediate effect, reporting directly to CEO Mark Mallinder.

Steve is an MBA graduate of Manchester Business School and boasts a 15-year career spanning diverse sectors including hospitality, travel and technology.

He commenced his career on the Hilton Hotels European Finance Graduate Scheme, before later joining Jamie Oliver’s start-up stadia hospitality business, Fabulous Fan Fayre, as Finance Director.

Steve has since assumed other strategic roles, notably as Chief Commercial Officer at Conferma Pay, a Global Fintech where Steve played a fundamental role in developing the business before playing a pivotal role in the sale of the Company to Sabre in 2022.

A strategic thinker with international experience and a strong background in financial analysis and commercial development, Steve has proven effective in realising the ambitions of rapidly growing businesses.