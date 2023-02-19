The place has often caught my eye when walking past; decked out with vibrant lanterns hanging from the ceiling, earthy wooden tables and a scattering of cushions, this spot has a truly unique feel that entices you in.

After years of Nam Song slipping my mind for a weekday dinner, this month I decided to give the restaurant a go and grabbed a table to share with my partner. Despite going mid-week, when we arrived at around 8pm the restaurant had a good handful of people already there, chattering away to give the place a friendly buzz.

We were quickly seated, opting for a table and chairs instead of the seating options on the floor, and were handed two menus with a clear layout of curries, phở and bún.

The colourful interior of Vietnamese restaurant Nam Song. Picture: James Hardisty

But first, the drinks. I’d heard from friends that the cocktails here were wonderful, and our waiter informed us of the Happy Hour offer in place all day. Both me and my partner had a pineapple margherita and immediately felt the kick of the booze, balanced nicely with the sweetness of the fruit juice. We sipped and settled on sharing a starter, going for the prawn summer rolls, followed by two Cà Ri curries.

Service here was quick but attentive, with our waiter bringing over our summer rolls and Nước Chấm dipping sauce within ten minutes and making sure we didn’t need a top-up on our drinks. The prawns inside were cooked to perfection; tender, not chewy, and portioned perfectly amongst the vermicelli noodles. But it was the sauce that came alongside that stole the show. Spicy and full of lime, the Nước Chấm will be my go-to for dipping from now on.

Our curries soon followed. We went for two of the prawn Cà Ri, both of which were topped with these wonderful sesame rice crackers, perfect for scooping up the spicy coconut sauce. The curry definitely had a kick to it, and while it may not have been the best Vietnamese curry I’ve had in Leeds, it certainly packed a punch and made for an enjoyable meal.

Factfile

The restaurant on the corner or New Briggate and Merrion Street in Leeds city centre. Picture: James Hardisty

Address: 57-59 New Briggate, Merrion St, Leeds LS2 8JD

Telephone: 0113 244 4900

Opening hours: Mon-Sat: 11.30am-10pm, Sun: 11.30am-9pm

Scores

Food: 7/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10