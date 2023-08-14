The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that the Nags Head in Chapel Allerton has not opened since Friday July 7, and it’s now listed as temporarily closed on Google. It is uncertain how long the closure will last, but one regular customer claims staff have been told to look for other employment.

The Nags Head is owned by Tadcaster-based Samuel Smith’s Brewery, which operates around 200 pubs - largely in the north of England. Located on Town Street, it was established in 1727 and is one of the oldest pubs in the city.

Puzzled customers have taken to Facebook to share their concern, as well as sharing their memories at the popular boozer down the years.

The Nags Head in Chapel Allerton is currently closed (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

Carol Thomas said: “Loved sitting on the little wall outside when we were kids, hope it's closed for refurbishment and not forever, it's part of Chapel Allerton.”

David Cameron said: “That's a shame. It was my grandad's local and had a very long history.”

David de Roxby added: “If this news is correct, I’m hoping it’s just a temporary closure? Chapel Allerton cannot afford to lose such an historic establishment. The village had its heart ripped out by short-sighted planners back in the 1960s and it took decades to recover. More recently, Chapel Allerton has been on the crest of a wave as one of the most sought-after places to live in the country! Surely the Nags should be rescued, somehow?”

Gill Noppen-Spacie said: “It's a great shame if it's closed for good. Used to enjoy a drink there...in my younger days.”

Surjit Bharj said: “Had a few bevvies here, nice pub.” While Gary Child added: “Opposite the place I went to cubs and a favourite of the local constabulary…. When there was a police station in Chap.”

Anthony Marks said he had his first legal pint of beer at the pub, while Linda Barton said: “There goes another part of my youth.”

The Nags Head is steeped in history. It is reported that highwayman Dick Turpin called there during his trip to York.

In December 1932, the hotel was being refurbished and one feature of the old coaching inn which was preserved were the old mounting steps, used by horsemen to climb onto their rides.

In 1988, the Nag’s Head became the first pub in Leeds to install a no smoking room, following a refurbishment by owners Samuel Smiths. It was said by one patron to be ‘only big enough for four tables’. For years, in the 1980s and early 1990s, it was a favourite haunt for police officers, as the station was just next door, as was the old fire station.