M&S Leeds White Rose recruits for 230 jobs ahead of new store opening - how to apply

The new M&S store opening at Leeds White Rose shopping centre in spring is embarking on a huge recruitment drive ahead of the opening day. The new M&S store will be three times larger than the existing White Rose store and is looking to fill 230 new roles from the local area.

The retailer is looking for applicants for new roles across the business from bakers to visual merchandisers to help the store run daily. The new M&S will offer local shoppers the very best of the brand across a bigger and better food hall, spacious clothing, home & beauty departments, and a brand-new M&S Café.

Store manager, Justine Brook, who is leading the exciting store opening and recruitment drive, said:“Our local community is at the heart of M&S, so to be able to create 230 new job opportunities in Leeds is truly fantastic.

“We are working closely with local job centres and employability schemes to find and train the best applicants from the local area for the wide variety of roles that are available, including bakers, visual merchandisers and customer assistants. If you’re interested in joining the team at our exciting, brand-new store in Leeds White Rose, please do visit the M&S Jobs website and apply online now!”

Applications have gone live on the M&S Jobs website and the retailer is also working with local employability schemes such as the Marks and Start programme – run in partnership with The Prince’s Trust to help young people aged 16-30 find employment.

A CGI image of the new M&S Leeds White Rose store

As well as creating 230 new jobs, the new-look M&S White Rose store represents a significant investment in the local economy of Leeds and follows the retailer’s recent announcement that it plans to invest c.£500 million in its store rotation programme, creating over 3400 new jobs nationwide.

The new M&S Leeds White Rose store will be among the first of twenty new M&S stores that are due to open across the country this year.

M&S Leeds - how to apply for new roles