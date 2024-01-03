Elderly Leeds retirement home residents left without hot water for a week now 'huddled around electric heater'

Families of elderly residents at a retirement home in Leeds say they have been left “without heating and hot water” for a week.

Residents at Anchor’s Bentley Court assisted living facility, in Meanwood Valley Green, north Leeds, claim they have been forced to huddle around electric heaters for warmth and to bathe using boiling water from kettles.

The facility offers 35 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom bungalows.

Mark Harrison, whose 80-year-old mum Sheila lives Bentley Court, contacted the Yorkshire Evening Post after growing frustrated with the situation.

Residents at Anchor’s Bentley Court assisted living facility have been forced to huddle around electric heaters for warmth. Picture: Google

He said: “Since at some point between Wednesday and Friday, December 27-29, all the economy storage heating has been off. All the flats have had no electrical storage heating, which is all the heating they’ve got, and their hot water, which heats up overnight has been off for between 5-8 days.

"You have a bunch of vulnerable old people who have no heating and no hot water. So far Anchor have sent no less than ten engineers to fix the problem and all of them have either been unable to fix the issue or have stated that the issue has been fixed only to find out the following morning that it has not been.”

A surveyor speaking on behalf of Anchor said its maintenance suppliers were on-site and “working on a solution” and that the wellbeing of the facility’s residents was “paramount”.

All rooms are fitted with electrical showers which are unaffected and residents have been provided with temporary heaters.

But Mr Harrison said that, due to the cold, his mum and other residents had resorted to boiling kettles of water and washing themselves in the sink while still fully clothed.

He added: “The other night there was a bunch of them huddled around the electrical heater in the lounge until 10 at night and for two nights now my mum has been huddled on the sofa in the lounge with a hot water bottle as the heaters simply aren’t enough to heat the whole flat.

“Many of them have resorted to boiling kettles of water in the kitchen and carrying them to the bathroom to wash their hands and face. They haven’t head a proper wash – it is just unbearable, these are elderly people and they shouldn’t be treated like this.”

Mark said he had lodged a complaint with Anchor and has been in contact with both Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds North West, and Leeds City Council over help to resolve the situation.

Pam Costello, senior surveyor for Bentley Court said: “The wellbeing and comfort of our residents is our top priority. As soon as we were advised there was an issue with hot water and heating at the location, we immediately contacted the maintenance suppliers to address the matter, who are on site and working on a solution.

“All residents have been contacted, provided with temporary heaters and given additional support if needed. All residents have access to hot water to bathe as all rooms have electric showers.