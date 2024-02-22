Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collision, that was reported shortly before 8.30am this morning (February 22), happened on Lower Wortley Road.

An overturned car on Lower Wortley Road blocked traffic. Photo: Simon Hulme.

West Yorkshire Police said that the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, after their vehicle crashed into a parked car.

At 10.30am, police were waiting for the vehicle to be recovered, which was still stuck in the middle of the road.

A car was flipped on its side in a crash on Lower Wortley Road on February 22. Photo: Mandy Louise Kitchen.

Dramatic pictures showed the overturned car, as commuters were forced to take different routes.