Lower Wortley Road: Dramatic pictures show car flipped on side in Leeds crash as driver taken to hospital
The collision, that was reported shortly before 8.30am this morning (February 22), happened on Lower Wortley Road.
West Yorkshire Police said that the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, after their vehicle crashed into a parked car.
At 10.30am, police were waiting for the vehicle to be recovered, which was still stuck in the middle of the road.
Dramatic pictures showed the overturned car, as commuters were forced to take different routes.
First Bus has diverted its number 42 service as a result of Lower Wortley Road being blocked. The diversion route goes from Old Field Lane, up to Dixon Lane, onto Whitehall Road and then Ring Road.