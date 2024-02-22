Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Lower Wortley Road: Dramatic pictures show car flipped on side in Leeds crash as driver taken to hospital

A driver has been taken to hospital after a car flipped onto its side in a crash in Leeds.
By James Connolly
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:50 GMT
The collision, that was reported shortly before 8.30am this morning (February 22), happened on Lower Wortley Road.

An overturned car on Lower Wortley Road blocked traffic. Photo: Simon Hulme.
An overturned car on Lower Wortley Road blocked traffic. Photo: Simon Hulme.

West Yorkshire Police said that the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, after their vehicle crashed into a parked car.

At 10.30am, police were waiting for the vehicle to be recovered, which was still stuck in the middle of the road.

A car was flipped on its side in a crash on Lower Wortley Road on February 22. Photo: Mandy Louise Kitchen.
A car was flipped on its side in a crash on Lower Wortley Road on February 22. Photo: Mandy Louise Kitchen.

Dramatic pictures showed the overturned car, as commuters were forced to take different routes.

First Bus has diverted its number 42 service as a result of Lower Wortley Road being blocked. The diversion route goes from Old Field Lane, up to Dixon Lane, onto Whitehall Road and then Ring Road.

