Maritime celebrates 11 years of client success.

Family-run wealth guardians Maritime Capital are marking 11 years of building trusted partnerships and £1.25 billion of transactions.

Founded in 2014 by father-and-son team Toby and Max Hunter, Maritime Capital has risen to prominence in the wealth management and property investment sector by placing client relationships and long-term stability at the forefront of their operations.

A legacy of trust and generational wealth guidance.

In 11 years Maritime Capital has managed transactions exceeding £1.25 billion and cultivated unrivalled industry connections.

Max Hunter

The firm’s expertise is particularly beneficial for clients new to property investment, or those managing recently inherited assets.

The Maritime Capital team offers strategic insights in acquisitions, development and long-term property management.

From the outset Maritime Capital have fostered enduring, genuine relationships with clients, many of whom have remained partners since the firm’s inception.

With a commitment to family-oriented financial stewardship, Maritime has become a sought-after partner for clients looking for a blend of strategic guidance and operational support.

Notably, some clients who began their journey with Maritime Capital in 2014 have since introduced the next generation to the firm, creating a family legacy of investment and wealth stewardship.

“We’re honoured that clients entrust us not only with their assets but with the generational transfer of wealth and knowledge,” said Maritime Capital founder and director Toby Hunter.

“Our goal is to provide a holistic approach to wealth management that transcends beyond finances, integrating values, family objectives and long-term planning.

“This trust from our clients speaks volumes about the quality and effectiveness of the services we provide.”

A unique approach.

From their base in Richmond, Maritime Capital continue to offer a comprehensive range of services, including property asset management, acquisitions and disposals, family wealth management, strategic development and advice, all tailored to each client’s unique circumstances.

By working hand-in-hand with clients and their in-house teams, Maritime Capital also enhance existing wealth management structures, contributing to the long-term financial wellbeing of clients.

And by prioritising transparency, Maritime Capital empowers clients to actively participate in their investment strategies, with a full understanding of their asset management approach.

Maritime Capital's unique value proposition combines over 35 years of sector expertise with a steadfast commitment to integrity, kindness, and hard work.

Director Max Hunter explained: “Our clients value that we act not merely as advisors but as partners in their financial journey.

“The focus is on a bespoke approach where every client’s objectives, interests and concerns are carefully integrated into a long-term strategy.

“This customised approach has resulted in outstanding retention rates, with many clients now preparing the next generation for responsible wealth management.

"Our clients aren't just numbers to us. We aim to build enduring partnerships, offering a bespoke service that aligns with each client's unique needs and aspirations.

“This relationship-driven model has been central to our sustained growth and success."

Trusted partnerships.

As Maritime Capital enters its 12th year, the company remains committed to empowering clients and building lasting relationships.

By focusing on personal connections, family legacy and rigorous financial management, Maritime Capital is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its reputation as a trusted partner in wealth guardianship.