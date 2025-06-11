A major fashion retailer looks set to open a brand new store in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo has applied to erect new signage on the ground floor of The Store House on Briggate.

Uniqlo has stores in major cities across the UK, including this branch in Liverpool. | National World

The building, that stands on the site formerly home to the city’s House of Fraser store, is also set to welcome new student accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the plans submitted by the retailer, Uniqlo has asked Leeds City Council for permission to install “two hanging internally illuminated hanging signs and two internally illuminated projecting signs”.

Architectural drawings from firms Thirty One Design and Ink Associates included in the application show a mock-up of the glass fronted store with the signage hanging above the door in Uniqlo’s signature vibrant red colour, as well as off the building. They will be made from sheet metal with a “sprayed finish” and feature white text.

A consultation on the plans will run until Thursday (June 12), with a decision expected by the authority next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Store House, at 140 Briggate, will also soon be home to new accommodation with space for 369 university students across 10 storeys. It comes after plans to demolish the former House of Fraser building were approved by councillors in 2022, replacing it with the flats.

Fast-fashion retailer Uniqlo is primarily known for its comfortable and functional clothing, which it offers at affordable prices.